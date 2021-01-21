Traders Purchase High Volume of PACCAR Call Options (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 541% compared to the typical daily volume of 501 call options.

PCAR traded up $7.48 on Thursday, reaching $96.87. 109,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

