Traders Purchase High Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,693 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 156.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 2,357,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

