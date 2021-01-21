Traders Purchase Large Volume of IAC/InterActiveCorp Call Options (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 551% compared to the average daily volume of 1,088 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.56. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,683. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $206.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

