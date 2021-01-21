Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.22. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.