TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

