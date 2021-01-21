TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $3.24. 39,438,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 74,976,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.56.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 2,149.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransEnterix, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

