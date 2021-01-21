Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104,628 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,124,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 109.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

