Transform Wealth LLC Sells 11,212 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock valued at $338,330,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.49.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

