Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 33,016,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 38,324,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.
