Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 33,016,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 38,324,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

