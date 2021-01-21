Travala.com Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $54.84 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00300250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071679 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070766 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,559,717 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

