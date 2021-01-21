TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,277.13

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 80.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $8,277.13 and $9.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00126159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00284554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067395 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

