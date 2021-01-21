Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.76

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 302358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

RTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,100.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $1,092,831. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,211,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 169.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,041,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

