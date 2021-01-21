Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.22

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 6384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 223,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

