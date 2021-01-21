TreeCon Resources (OTCMKTS:TCOR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 12,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46.

About TreeCon Resources (OTCMKTS:TCOR)

TreeCon Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and finances industrial and logging equipment in the United States. It is also involved in sawmill operations; and producing water-based fluids for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as Overhill Corporation. TreeCon Resources, Inc was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Lufkin, Texas.

