TRH Financial LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

