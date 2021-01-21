Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stake Reduced by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises about 4.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.90% of Tri-Continental worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,651. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

