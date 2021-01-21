TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 210,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.59. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 217,524 shares in the last quarter.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
