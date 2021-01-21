TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 210,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.59. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 217,524 shares in the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.