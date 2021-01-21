Trias (TRY) Market Cap Tops $899,996.86

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Trias has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $899,996.86 and approximately $7,517.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00061111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00567651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.55 or 0.03819693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.