Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $12.07. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 460,392 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on TCN shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.