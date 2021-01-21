Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Up 6.3%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.54. 623,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 304,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
