Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,286.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $213,390.82 and $7,286.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00052074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00126104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00292022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00072728 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.