TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.63

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.63 and traded as high as $34.16. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 2,094,434 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,969 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

