Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.79

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 66130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.
The stock has a market cap of $563.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $942.91 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.
Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.