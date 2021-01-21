Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.79

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 66130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The stock has a market cap of $563.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $942.91 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

