Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.50

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187.50 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 185.70 ($2.43), with a volume of 620756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.88. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

