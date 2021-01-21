Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.75 ($2.14).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.42) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

