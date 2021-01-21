Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Down 5.9%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 5,950,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,409,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

TRIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Triterras alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Triterras as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.