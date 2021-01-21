Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Down 5.9%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 5,950,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,409,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
TRIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72.
About Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.
