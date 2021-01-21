Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Down 6.7%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.18. 1,449,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 875,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $634.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

