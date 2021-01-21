Trollcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $334.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 148.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 127.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $524,330.03 and $334.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.03 or 0.99860573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014796 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

