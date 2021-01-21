TROY (TROY) Price Tops $0.0034

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051558 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00127059 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00304345 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00071691 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00071394 BTC.
About TROY
According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “
Buying and Selling TROY
TROY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.