TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. TrueChain has a total market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00536914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.28 or 0.03833983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.