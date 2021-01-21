TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. TrueDeck has a market cap of $130,516.26 and approximately $9,393.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

