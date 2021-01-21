TrueFi (TRU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.33 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $28.41 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

