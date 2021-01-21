Truist Boosts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $81.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target lifted by Truist from $68.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNFP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,420. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

