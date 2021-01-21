Truist Financial Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $25.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

OXY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 731,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,896,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14,354.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

