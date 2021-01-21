Truist Raises TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $37.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,676. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

