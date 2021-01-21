TrumpCoin Price Down 80.8% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $74,469.05 and approximately $17.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 80.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00120332 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008828 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

