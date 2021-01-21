TrustSwap Price Tops $0.60 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $43.32 million and $1.03 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,853,899 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

