TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.67 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $43.67 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00052570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00127187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00071535 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,853,899 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

