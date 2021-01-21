TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $235,087.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

