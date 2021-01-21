Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $212.89. 1,193,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

