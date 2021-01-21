Tsfg LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $362.92. 953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.22. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $361.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

