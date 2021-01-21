TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $4.09. TuanChe shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 105 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%.

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

