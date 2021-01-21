Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.28

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

The firm has a market cap of $840.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,249,281.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,138.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

