Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $139.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

