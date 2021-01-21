TurtleCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $152,143.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $152,143.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,513,453,994 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

