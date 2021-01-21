TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $167,321.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,558,346,160 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

