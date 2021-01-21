Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $577,500.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $398.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

