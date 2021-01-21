Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $392.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.92. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $398.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,384 shares of company stock valued at $44,414,421 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

