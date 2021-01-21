Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 6.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $191.79 and last traded at $194.53. 854,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 784,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.97.

Specifically, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $647,508.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,402.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,086 shares of company stock worth $35,582,834 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.