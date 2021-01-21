Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 334,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 346,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,437,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

